BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 13,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 121,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1599 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
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