BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 13,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 121,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

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BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1599 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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