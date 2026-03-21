BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $87.70 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $87.70 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $643.17 or 0.00911037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,357,651 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,357,663.57999998. The last known price of BNB is 641.81323417 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3161 active market(s) with $1,551,237,366.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
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