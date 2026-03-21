BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,347.18 and traded as low as GBX 1,200. BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,208.11, with a volume of 235,609 shares traded.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £480.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.37.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

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The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

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