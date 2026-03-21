Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $1.23 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00330881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

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