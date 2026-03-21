BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.7350. Approximately 25,701,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 60,103,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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