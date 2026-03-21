Bert Frost Sells 6,000 Shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

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The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Middle East supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz) have tightened global nitrogen/urea flows, lifting prices and benefiting CF as a low‑cost North American producer — a key driver of the strong YTD performance. Read More.

Middle East supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz) have tightened global nitrogen/urea flows, lifting prices and benefiting CF as a low‑cost North American producer — a key driver of the strong YTD performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side bullishness: BMO and Bank of America have published favorable notes and higher targets, reinforcing near‑term upside expectations tied to the fertilizer rally. Read More. | Read More.

Sell‑side bullishness: BMO and Bank of America have published favorable notes and higher targets, reinforcing near‑term upside expectations tied to the fertilizer rally. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/earnings context: CF has rallied strongly since its last report (+26% in one note), but further gains depend on how persistent fertilizer prices remain versus margins and capex. Read More.

Momentum/earnings context: CF has rallied strongly since its last report (+26% in one note), but further gains depend on how persistent fertilizer prices remain versus margins and capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: hotter PPI could support commodity prices (helpful for fertilizer producers) but also raises input‑cost and rate risks; impact on CF depends on persistent pricing vs. cost pressures. Read More.

Macro backdrop: hotter PPI could support commodity prices (helpful for fertilizer producers) but also raises input‑cost and rate risks; impact on CF depends on persistent pricing vs. cost pressures. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: reporting of a DOJ probe into fertilizer markets adds uncertainty and could cap valuation expansion even as fundamentals improve. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk: reporting of a DOJ probe into fertilizer markets adds uncertainty and could cap valuation expansion even as fundamentals improve. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broker caution: Mizuho reiterated an “Underperform” with a ~$100 target, signaling some analysts view the rally as stretched and creating downward pressure. Read More.

Broker caution: Mizuho reiterated an “Underperform” with a ~$100 target, signaling some analysts view the rally as stretched and creating downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: several executives disclosed sales on March 17 (EVP Bert Frost, VPs including Erik Mayer and Richard Hoker). Multiple filings can be read as profit‑taking and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,742,000 after purchasing an additional 480,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after buying an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,852,000 after buying an additional 476,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,123,000 after buying an additional 381,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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