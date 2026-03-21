Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 43.17%.
Benev Capital Stock Down 4.0%
OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Benev Capital has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Benev Capital Company Profile
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