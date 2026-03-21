Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 43.17%.

Benev Capital Stock Down 4.0%

OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Benev Capital has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.70.

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Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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