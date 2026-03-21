Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Down 6.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

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About Ballston Spa Bancorp

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Ballston Spa Bancorp is the bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Ballston Spa, New York. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a range of traditional banking services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations in New York’s Capital Region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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