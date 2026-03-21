Babylon Price Reaches $0.0132 (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Babylon has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Babylon token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Babylon has a total market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.12 or 0.99777105 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Babylon

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.01332421 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $9,200,903.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Babylon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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