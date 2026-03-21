Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.48. 1,011,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,063,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0949153 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, insider Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 15,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,381,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,536,750.40. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long-term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the Pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.