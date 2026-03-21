Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAH. Barclays increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. William Blair began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

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Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 2.8%

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.07. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 60,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $438,144.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,447,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,433,280.97. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,952.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,650,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,931.32. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 998,595 shares of company stock worth $7,567,770 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $78,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue grew strongly year‑over‑year and the company topped EPS and revenue estimates, providing fundamental support for the stock. Press Release

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue grew strongly year‑over‑year and the company topped EPS and revenue estimates, providing fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded AVAH to “strong-buy” and set a $13 price target, which is a bullish catalyst and likely helping intraday buying interest. Finviz item

Raymond James upgraded AVAH to “strong-buy” and set a $13 price target, which is a bullish catalyst and likely helping intraday buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target from $11 to $10 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a modest pullback in upside but not a negative rating change. Benzinga

BMO trimmed its price target from $11 to $10 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a modest pullback in upside but not a negative rating change. Neutral Sentiment: Aveanna issued 2026 guidance and a growth outlook; the details are being parsed by investors and helped explain the mixed market reaction (earnings beat vs. cautious forward commentary). TipRanks

Aveanna issued 2026 guidance and a growth outlook; the details are being parsed by investors and helped explain the mixed market reaction (earnings beat vs. cautious forward commentary). Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest entries show anomalous “0 shares”/NaN data for March (data likely erroneous), so short‑interest signals are not meaningful right now.

Reported short‑interest entries show anomalous “0 shares”/NaN data for March (data likely erroneous), so short‑interest signals are not meaningful right now. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $9 and moved to a “hold” rating, reducing analyst support and putting downside pressure on the stock. Benzinga

Truist lowered its price target to $9 and moved to a “hold” rating, reducing analyst support and putting downside pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines flagged that Aveanna’s revenue outlook/trend in guidance trailed some consensus expectations, which prompted a pullback in some coverage and weighed on sentiment. MSN

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

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Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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