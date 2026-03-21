Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Sells $411,695.80 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495.30. This represents a 87.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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