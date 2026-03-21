Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $65.4860. Approximately 845,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 940,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Stock Down 8.1%

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is -251.43%.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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