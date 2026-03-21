Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Issues Earnings Results

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 24.52%.The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.8%

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.09.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

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Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.

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