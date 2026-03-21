ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” Rating

HSBC upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

ARM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,241,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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About ARM

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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