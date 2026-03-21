Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $247,451,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $2,483,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks News Summary

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker bullishness: Evercore reiterated an Outperform and a $200 target after AI infrastructure announcements; Goldman Sachs has also stayed positive with an elevated target — these analyst calls support upside expectations for ANET. Read More.

Broker bullishness: Evercore reiterated an Outperform and a $200 target after AI infrastructure announcements; Goldman Sachs has also stayed positive with an elevated target — these analyst calls support upside expectations for ANET. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media/momentum tailwinds: Jim Cramer coverage and repeated positive write-ups have helped lift investor sentiment; ANET has shown notable share gains since those endorsements, reinforcing retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Media/momentum tailwinds: Jim Cramer coverage and repeated positive write-ups have helped lift investor sentiment; ANET has shown notable share gains since those endorsements, reinforcing retail/institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus and targets remain above current levels (consensus target ~ $176+), indicating upside from current prices if growth and AI-networking demand continue. Read More.

Analyst consensus and targets remain above current levels (consensus target ~ $176+), indicating upside from current prices if growth and AI-networking demand continue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Coverage comparing Arista to Broadcom frames ANET as an AI networking leader but highlights trade-offs versus larger incumbents — useful context for longer-term allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Coverage comparing Arista to Broadcom frames ANET as an AI networking leader but highlights trade-offs versus larger incumbents — useful context for longer-term allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity and company profile coverage (MarketBeat summaries) reinforce a “moderate buy” consensus and reiterate Arista’s strong fundamentals and AI/data‑center positioning — supportive background but not a fresh catalyst. Read More.

Analyst activity and company profile coverage (MarketBeat summaries) reinforce a “moderate buy” consensus and reiterate Arista’s strong fundamentals and AI/data‑center positioning — supportive background but not a fresh catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CTO Kenneth Duda reported large sales (26k and 32k shares at ~ $134), reducing his position materially; sizable insider disposals can pressure sentiment short-term even if company fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Insider selling — CTO Kenneth Duda reported large sales (26k and 32k shares at ~ $134), reducing his position materially; sizable insider disposals can pressure sentiment short-term even if company fundamentals remain intact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director sale — Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares, a smaller but visible insider sale disclosed to the SEC; additional insider sales add to near-term bearish signals. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 199,632 shares of company stock worth $26,936,324 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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