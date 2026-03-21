Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Daniels Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 3.8%

ADM opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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