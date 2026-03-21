ArbDoge AI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $1.82 million and $1.34 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,408,081.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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