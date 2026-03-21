Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

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Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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