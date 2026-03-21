Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Raised by Covea Finance

Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 174.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $309.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.