Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.0901, but opened at $9.46. Amplifon shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

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About Amplifon

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Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

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