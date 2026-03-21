Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $94.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.48 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

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