Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$7.22. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 19,498,127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$17.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

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Americas Silver Trading Down 8.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53.

In related news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,610 shares in the company, valued at C$407,410.50. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of Americas Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 593,352 shares in the company, valued at C$6,503,137.92. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

Further Reading

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