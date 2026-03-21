American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Insider Nuno Fernandes Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider Nuno Fernandes sold 1,100 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $59,488.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,696. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.2%

American Public Education stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting American Public Education

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter and guidance: APEI reported an EPS beat and revenue above estimates and provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), which underpins bullish analyst revisions and investor interest. Zacks: Q4 & outlook

Strong quarter and guidance: APEI reported an EPS beat and revenue above estimates and provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), which underpins bullish analyst revisions and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift: Multiple firms have raised price targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Lake Street, Barrington and others), reflecting the beat/guidance and supporting upside to the consensus ~$55.50 target. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst lift: Multiple firms have raised price targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Lake Street, Barrington and others), reflecting the beat/guidance and supporting upside to the consensus ~$55.50 target. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: Some institutions (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset, Empowered Funds) have increased holdings recently, which can help underpin the stock after the earnings beat.

Institutional accumulation: Some institutions (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset, Empowered Funds) have increased holdings recently, which can help underpin the stock after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting looks anomalous: public short-interest printouts in mid‑March show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning.

Short-interest reporting looks anomalous: public short-interest printouts in mid‑March show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/affiliate selling: 325 Capital LLC executed multiple large disposals (totaling hundreds of thousands in proceeds across March 16–18), and senior executives (including the CMO Karmela Gaffney and others) sold shares in mid‑March—these block sales raise near-term selling pressure and may signal tax- or liquidity-driven exits. See the 325 Capital filing. 325 Capital Form 4

Large insider/affiliate selling: 325 Capital LLC executed multiple large disposals (totaling hundreds of thousands in proceeds across March 16–18), and senior executives (including the CMO Karmela Gaffney and others) sold shares in mid‑March—these block sales raise near-term selling pressure and may signal tax- or liquidity-driven exits. See the 325 Capital filing. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CMO Karmela Gaffney and Nuno S. Fernandes filed separate sales (small-to-mid size) that together add to the week’s selling flow and can amplify short-term volatility. Gaffney Form 4 Fernandes Form 4

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,108,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. 4D Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111.1% in the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.