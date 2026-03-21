American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.2710, with a volume of 123658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,006,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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