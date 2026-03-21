Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.
Read Our Latest Report on Alvotech
Alvotech Price Performance
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alvotech by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alvotech by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period.
Key Alvotech News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alvotech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY‑2025 revenue beat and bullish 2026 outlook — Q4 revenue was $173M (+13% YoY) and FY revenue was $593M (+21% YoY); management reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $650–700M and raised adjusted EBITDA guidance. Alvotech Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals, commercial launches and partner deals expand near‑term commercial runway — multiple biosimilars (e.g., AVT05, AVT03) cleared in Europe/UK, a marketing application accepted for AVT23, U.S. launch activity via partners (Selarsdi™), and supply/commercialization agreements with Sandoz for key territories. Alvotech Reports Strong Q4 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update on Biosimilar Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and leadership moves reduce execution risk — Alvotech raised ~\$300M, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, expanded R&D via acquisitions, and appointed Lisa Graver as CEO and other senior hires to support scaling. Alvotech Posts Strong 2025 Growth, Adds Approvals and New CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. approvals expected late‑2026 but management says they will have minimal 2026 topline impact — this tempers upside from potential FDA wins this year. Alvotech Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price‑target dispersion — several buy/overweight ratings and median analyst target near \$9 show upside in some forecasts, but targets vary widely—expect mixed analyst reactions. Alvotech Reports Q4 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported for March appears inconsistent/invalid (entries show 0 shares and NaN increases), so short‑interest signals are currently unreliable. (Multiple short‑interest notices 3/18–3/20)
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus — reported EPS of $0.03 vs. consensus ~$0.13, which can pressure sentiment despite the revenue beat. Alvotech earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: FDA inspection observations remain an overhang — management says improvements are underway and resubmissions are planned for Q2 2026, but regulatory risk could delay U.S. commercialization and investor confidence. Alvotech Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
About Alvotech
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.
Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).
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