Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

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Alvotech Price Performance

ALVO stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alvotech by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alvotech by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period.

Key Alvotech News

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About Alvotech

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Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

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