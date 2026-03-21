Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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