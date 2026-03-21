ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.9640. 9,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 99,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ALOVU to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALOVU

ALOVU Stock Performance

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