Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.8630, with a volume of 407796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.18%.The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. Research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

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Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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