Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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