Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA opened at $122.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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