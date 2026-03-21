Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.
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Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud & AI traction: Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group grew ~36% YoY, Qwen adoption is strong (large Hugging Face downloads and derivative models) and management set an ambition for ~$100B in combined cloud/AI external revenue over five years — a clear long‑term growth catalyst. Alibaba Stock Is Getting Hit Again, but Qwen and Cloud Growth Are Surging
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strength: Alibaba reported material cash reserves (~$80B) and a relatively low debt load, giving it financial flexibility to continue AI and commerce investments while it pursues longer‑term monetization. Alibaba Stock Is Getting Hit Again, but Qwen and Cloud Growth Are Surging
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed: Several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Mizuho, Barclays, Baird, Jefferies adjusted targets) but many maintain buy/overweight views, leaving a wide range of expectations and continued analyst support under the share price. Analyst Price Target Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Restructuring / workforce changes: Alibaba reported a ~34% year‑over‑year headcount decline (largely from asset sales and restructuring). This both reduces costs long term and signals near‑term business shifts — watched by investors for execution risk and savings timing. Alibaba workforce shrinks 34% in 2025 as Chinese tech giant doubles down on AI
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings and profit miss: December‑quarter revenue slightly missed expectations and adjusted EPS plunged (~66–67% YoY) as heavy investments in quick commerce, user experience and AI compressed margins and cash flow — the main immediate trigger for the stock’s decline. Alibaba Targets $100 Billion of AI Revenue in Five Years
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on AI monetization: Markets pulled back — alongside Tencent — amid questions about near‑term paths to monetize AI investments, producing sectorwide mark‑downs that hit Alibaba hard. Alibaba, Tencent Lose $66 Billion as AI Monetization Questions Rise
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/overhang risk: Multiple shareholder law firms have opened securities‑fraud inquiries following the earnings shock, creating an added litigation overhang that can weigh on sentiment. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alibaba Continues
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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