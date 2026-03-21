Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarum Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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Alarum Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alarum Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

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Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

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