Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.18 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,233,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,712,000 after purchasing an additional 524,263 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,277,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 455,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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