Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.1450, with a volume of 86055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

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Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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