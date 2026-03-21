Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Major Shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,088,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,977,741. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,389.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,400 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $1,899,036.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,900 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $1,961,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 18,100 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,982,493.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $2,098,930.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,300 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $1,896,426.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,100 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $2,115,707.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,300 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $2,141,528.00.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

About Aflac

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Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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