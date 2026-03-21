aelf Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $67.05 million and approximately $836.61 thousand worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,445,694 coins and its circulating supply is 819,143,218 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf’s technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. Telegram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

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