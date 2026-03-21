Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.27 and last traded at $246.5260, with a volume of 3142812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.88.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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