Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, CEO Peter Blume-Jensen purchased 49,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,095,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,895.28. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 67,832 shares of company stock worth $114,534 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

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