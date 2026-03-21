Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $87.82 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,504.59. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped multiple mid‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 lifts and FY2027–FY2029 increases, e.g., FY2028 to $11.33 and FY2029 to $12.25), signaling improved profit expectations that can support higher valuation over time. Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Zacks bumped multiple mid‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 lifts and FY2027–FY2029 increases, e.g., FY2028 to $11.33 and FY2029 to $12.25), signaling improved profit expectations that can support higher valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate revisions; commentary pieces also revisit valuation and broker views rather than signaling a clear buy/sell catalyst, so sentiment is mixed rather than decisively bullish. Abercrombie (ANF) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate revisions; commentary pieces also revisit valuation and broker views rather than signaling a clear buy/sell catalyst, so sentiment is mixed rather than decisively bullish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term quarterly estimates (notably Q1 2027 from $1.45 to $1.29 and a slight cut to Q1 2028), which can pressure the stock in the short run as investors reprice nearer‑term growth risk. The unchanged Hold rating amplifies that restraint. MarketBeat ANF coverage

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Further Reading

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