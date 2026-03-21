AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,644 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $4,288,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 169.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie stock opened at $204.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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