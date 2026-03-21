AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 782,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the previous session’s volume of 83,836 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5435 and had previously closed at $32.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLVLY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered AB Volvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB Volvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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AB Volvo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 23.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

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