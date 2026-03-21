A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.4690, with a volume of 904354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DNB Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

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A10 Networks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.22.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,699,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,997,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 22.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,639,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after acquiring an additional 429,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 588,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,841,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 476,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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