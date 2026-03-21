8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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8X8 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 8X8

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a PE ratio of -91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $212,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 652,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,357.50. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

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8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

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