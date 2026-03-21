83,388 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 691,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This trade represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of a “mystery Singapore suitor” for Warner Bros. Discovery suggest there may be alternative bidders or strategic interest that could lift takeover leverage or price if the process widens. Warner Bros Discovery’s mystery Singapore suitor
- Neutral Sentiment: The DOJ’s antitrust chief says the Paramount-WBD review won’t be fast-tracked for political reasons — that increases the likelihood of a normal-length regulatory review and potential delays, keeping merger timing uncertain. DOJ Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Fast-Track Review of Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal for Political Reasons, Antitrust Chief Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether the largest leveraged buyout (Paramount/Skydance) is in doubt adds uncertainty about the broader M&A landscape and timing — markets are pricing in more risk that deal plans could be delayed or altered. Spencer Jakab | Is the Largest Leveraged Buyout Ever in Doubt?
- Neutral Sentiment: Paramount’s David Ellison says he wants to keep Paramount and WBD operating separately to preserve jobs — signaling a potential strategy that could reduce near-term cost synergies but limit layoffs and structural disruption. David Ellison Hopes to ‘Build a Stronger Hollywood’ and Save Jobs by Keeping Paramount and WBD Operating Separately
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report CEO David Zaslav could receive more than $800M in payouts (including up to $335M tied to golden‑parachute excise tax protections) if the Paramount-Skydance deal closes — a headline risk for governance critics and shareholder optics that can pressure the stock. David Zaslav’s WBD-Paramount deal payout highlights new ‘golden parachutes’ for CEOs
- Negative Sentiment: A WBD director sold roughly $16.4M of stock — an insider sale that investors often view negatively while a takeover process is ongoing, though the context (planned sale vs. opportunistic cash-out) matters. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Sells $16,410,000.00 in Stock
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.60.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
See Also
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