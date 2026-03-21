83,388 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 691,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This trade represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

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