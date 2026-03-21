5,160 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 252,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $128.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,733,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,751.04. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,176 shares of company stock worth $11,934,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.