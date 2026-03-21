42,883 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 295,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

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