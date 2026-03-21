30,987 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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