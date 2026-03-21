20,645 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Exelon by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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