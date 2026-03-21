20,156 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Purchased by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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