20,156 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Purchased by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. and EMA approvals expanded Opdivo’s use into frontline Stage III/IV classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma for patients 12+, strengthening BMY’s oncology franchise and near‑term revenue potential. Bristol Myers Squibb Transforms the Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Paradigm with Expanded U.S. and EMA Approvals for Opdivo US FDA approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s cancer drug for Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Positive Sentiment: Sotyktu (BMY) received a label expansion into psoriatic arthritis, broadening BMY’s immunology franchise and helping offset pressure from legacy oncology and cardiovascular patent cliffs. Will the Recent Label Expansion of BMY’s Sotyktu Boost Its Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: BMY advanced its protein‑degradation program: first‑in‑human dosing of BMS‑986506 for clear cell renal cell carcinoma triggered a $10M milestone to Evotec, signaling pipeline progress and potential long‑term upside if early data read out well. Evotec Receives $10 M Milestone from Bristol Myers Squibb Protein Degradation Collaboration
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC nudged its price target to $60, a modest analyst upgrade that signals some confidence but is unlikely to drive large near‑term moves on its own. HSBC Boosts Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $60.00
- Neutral Sentiment: BMY scheduled Q1 2026 results for April 30 — a near‑term event that could reprice the stock depending on revenue and EPS versus guidance/expectations. Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2026 on April 30, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Schaeffer, Zacks) have highlighted BMY as a recommended pick or trending ticker, which can lift interest but may already be priced in. Top Stock Picks of 2026: Bristol-Myers Squibb Here is What to Know Beyond Why Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness flagged by a potential “death cross” (50‑day moving average crossing below 200‑day) can prompt selling by trend‑followers and contributed to the down‑pressure. These 3 Stocks Trigger Bearish Signals but 2 Offer Hidden Opportunity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY
Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
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