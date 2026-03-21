12,670 Shares in Trimble Inc. $TRMB Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Trimble by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 90.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 78.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,518.65. This represents a 27.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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